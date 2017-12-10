Our Favorite West Village Restaurants

In a food-crazed city, the West Village still manages to be the epicenter of all things culinary. Seemingly every single charming, tree-lined block brings another hip restaurant, with tiny spaces typically filled to the brim with gorgeous people. Plus, there's a little bit of everything: from authentic French fare to Italian eateries practically made for carb-lovers.
If you want to see what makes New York (and its culinary scene) so great, there's no doubt this 'hood should be your first stop. Just make sure your stomach is empty!