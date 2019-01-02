Skip navigation!
NYC Date Ideas
Beauty
The 5 Best Couples Massages In NYC For V-Day
by
Thatiana Diaz
More from NYC Date Ideas
Relationship Advice
Things Said To Single Women That Need To Die In 2019
Shani Silver
Jan 2, 2019
Relationship Advice
22 Experiences Your Partner Wants Instead Of A Gift
Cory Stieg
Dec 6, 2018
Relationships
My Coffee Table Almost Killed Me & Other Single Girl Realities
Shani Silver
Nov 8, 2018
New York
When It Comes To Cheap Eats, NYC Is King
This may be news to you, but living in New York is kind of expensive. And while it may always be the land of $17 cocktails and unmentionable rents, the
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Travel
33 Day Trips Perfect For New Yorkers
Everyone needs to escape from the concrete jungle from time to time. And our centrally located city allows even the car-less to take easy, affordable, and
by
Kate Donnelly
Dating Advice
What To Do When You Awkwardly Run Into An Old Tinder Date
I was sitting at a fancy table at the GLAAD Media Awards this year, piling butter onto cranberry-walnut bread, when I saw Helen* walking toward me. A few
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Online Dating
The 9 Most Awkward Dates Bartenders Have Witnessed
Remember all those Tinder dates you've taken to a bar after work? Some of them were great, some were decent, some were awkward, and some were like diving
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Online Dating
A Guide To Using Online Dating Apps On Vacation
So you're going on vacation, and that means it's time to close out of Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, Hinge, and all your other dating apps, right? Not
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Date Ideas
9 Outdoor Date Ideas For New Yorkers Who Need A Little Excitement
If you're a serial dater in New York City, then you've probably got a solid first-date routine. You swipe right, strike up a conversation, and suggest
by
Kasandra Brabaw
New York
The BEST Pizza In NYC
As New Yorkers, we take our pizza seriously. Whether you prefer thin-crust or deep-dish, extra sauce or more cheese, simple-and-plain or loaded with
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Dating Advice
7 Speed Dating Options For New Yorkers Who Have No Time
Think speed dating is a relic of the past? Think again. Although plenty of us have turned to meeting someone over cyber space, there's still something to
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Pop Culture
When Will Movie & TV Characters Start Meeting Their SOs Online Li...
Of the 18 couples who announced their weddings in this week’s New York Times, six met on OkCupid. Though you don’t need the Times wedding
by
Elena Nicolaou
Food & Drinks
The Most Instagrammed Restaurants In NYC
We're all guilty of it: Quickly snapping a photo of that pizza or ice cream or burger we couldn't wait to dig into, and not-so-slyly Instagramming it from
by
Elizabeth Buxton
New York
New York City's Best Coffee Shops
In New York City, you’re never more than a block away from a Starbucks; they are as bountiful as pigeons in this city. But, if you’re willing to look,
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Work & Money
Keep The Receipts: How One Guy Spent Over $1,200 On 23 Dates In 3...
In our series Keep The Receipts, we track the extravagant costs of everyday living, as well as the less-common expenses tied to other life moments. We
by
Judith Ohikuare
New York
Our Favorite West Village Restaurants
In a food-crazed city, the West Village still manages to be the epicenter of all things culinary. Seemingly every single charming, tree-lined block brings
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Work & Money
Keep The Receipts: The 26-Year-Old Woman Dating In NYC
A recent survey from Discover and Match Media Group showed that even though credit scores can be complicated figures, many daters today use them to make a
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
How One Man Spent Over $700 On 14 Dates In 30 Days
The lead-up to any special occasion can arouse a number of conflicting feelings: Excitement of the possibilities, whether it's a big date or friend's
by
Judith Ohikuare
Entertainment
Lucy Hale Talks About A Recent Perfect Date In Central Park
When you think of celebrities going on dates, you might imagine romantic evenings spent at five-star restaurants with plenty of champagne and caviar or an
by
Madison Medeiros
NYC Dating Guide
Here Are The Best Sex Shops In NYC
Along with its iconic skyscrapers and impressive selection of pizza locations, NYC is home to a true diversity of sex shops. Are you surprised? The city
by
Kathryn Lindsay
New York
13 Couple-Approved Date Spots
Date night can start to feel a bit formulaic after a while. Dinner and a movie is great, but sometimes you need to spice things up. So, we asked the good
by
Vanessa Golembewski
