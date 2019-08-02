A Guide To Using Online Dating Apps On Vacation

So you're going on vacation, and that means it's time to close out of Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, Hinge, and all your other dating apps, right? Not necessarily. While using dating apps on vacation might seem silly, since you'll only be wherever you're traveling for a short time, it can actually be an amazing way to meet new friends, go on an amazing date, or have some really hot casual sex, if that's what you're into.
Online dating coach Julie Spira has one client who often gets free tickets to concerts through work. So, when she's traveling, she'll update her dating apps to say that she's going to see so-and-so play and has an extra ticket, if anyone wants to claim it. "Every single time she meets an incredible person and has an incredible time," Spira says. They'll go out for coffee or go out for dinner before the show. Sometimes, it turns romantic, but even when it doesn't, she meets a new friend.
So don't assume that you need to quit your dating apps while you're on vacation. Whether you're looking for friendship or you're open to a fling, they might actually be the one thing that makes your time away an adventure. Ahead, Spira and Robyn Exton, co-founder of queer dating app HER, give their tips for making the most of your apps while you're traveling.