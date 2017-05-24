Along with its iconic skyscrapers and impressive selection of pizza locations, NYC is home to a true diversity of sex shops. Are you surprised? The city that never sleeps needs something to do all night. With so much choice, you might never run out of options and surprises for bringing something extra to the bedroom (or wherever).
The city's sex shops cater to a variety of needs. There's a store for the bargain hunter, the indie enthusiast, the timid first-timer, and bonafide sex toy veterans. Spend a day browsing a giant superstore of sex items, or find the store that caters to your specific kink. Some of these have been made famous, but a majority are local favorites that come (ha!) recommended highly by the people who frequent them. Whether you're a native New Yorker who has yet to explore this side of the city, or an out-of-towner thinking of taking a trip to the Big Apple to see everything it has to offer, you'll find your perfect destination ahead. (And we'll be updating this post, so don't forget to check back for more great NYC sex shops.)
Advertisement
The gap between what we learned in sex ed and what we're learning through sexual experience is big — way too big. So we're helping to connect those dots by talking about the realities of sex, from how it's done to how to make sure it's consensual, safe, healthy, and pleasurable all at once. Check out more, here.
1 of 8
Eve's Garden
Eve’s Garden was founded in 1974 by women’s rights activist Dell Williams, and it continues to be a supporter of women’s sexual needs today. Along with selling tried–and–true vibrators (like the LELO Alia), the sex shop holds educational tantric workshops.
Eve's Garden, 119 West 57th Street; (212) 757-8651
Eve’s Garden was founded in 1974 by women’s rights activist Dell Williams, and it continues to be a supporter of women’s sexual needs today. Along with selling tried–and–true vibrators (like the LELO Alia), the sex shop holds educational tantric workshops.
Eve's Garden, 119 West 57th Street; (212) 757-8651
2 of 8
SHAG
SHAG is a beautiful Williamsburg-based sex shop, event space, and fine art gallery. The woman-owned business sells everything from G-spot vibrators to Effy Blue's "Sexy Go-Bags" that contain all you need for a safe and steamy night out. The store also offers erotic photography services and educational workshops on Shibari rope bondage. Did we mention they also carry an array of delightful lingerie?
SHAG, 108 Roebling Street Brooklyn, NY; (347) 721-3302
SHAG is a beautiful Williamsburg-based sex shop, event space, and fine art gallery. The woman-owned business sells everything from G-spot vibrators to Effy Blue's "Sexy Go-Bags" that contain all you need for a safe and steamy night out. The store also offers erotic photography services and educational workshops on Shibari rope bondage. Did we mention they also carry an array of delightful lingerie?
SHAG, 108 Roebling Street Brooklyn, NY; (347) 721-3302
Advertisement
3 of 8
Museum of Sex
Along with providing New York City with one of the most expansive and expert-curated sex shops, the infamous Museum of Sex is indeed actually a museum and hosts erotic and educational exhibitions on everything from the sex lives of animals to vintage portraits of burlesque dancers. At their sex shop, you can find indulgent sex toys, such as romantic sex candles and a gold-plated couples' vibrator.
Museum of Sex, 233 Fifth Avenue New York, NY; (212) 689-6337
Along with providing New York City with one of the most expansive and expert-curated sex shops, the infamous Museum of Sex is indeed actually a museum and hosts erotic and educational exhibitions on everything from the sex lives of animals to vintage portraits of burlesque dancers. At their sex shop, you can find indulgent sex toys, such as romantic sex candles and a gold-plated couples' vibrator.
Museum of Sex, 233 Fifth Avenue New York, NY; (212) 689-6337
4 of 8
Empire Exotics
This shop has everything from lingerie to costumes to bachelor party trinkets. If you're into neon, this is the place for you.
Empire Exotics, 43 West 33rd Street, New York, NY; (917) 351-0427
This shop has everything from lingerie to costumes to bachelor party trinkets. If you're into neon, this is the place for you.
Empire Exotics, 43 West 33rd Street, New York, NY; (917) 351-0427
5 of 8
Babeland
With three NYC locations, Babeland has got the sex shop game on lock. Stepping inside is no different from stepping into any retail store with its bright color scheme and well-organized shelves. It's the perfect way for sex shop beginners to have a gentle introduction.
Babeland, 94 Rivington St; (212) 375-1701; 43 Mercer St; (212) 966-2120; 462 Bergen St; (718) 638-3820
With three NYC locations, Babeland has got the sex shop game on lock. Stepping inside is no different from stepping into any retail store with its bright color scheme and well-organized shelves. It's the perfect way for sex shop beginners to have a gentle introduction.
Babeland, 94 Rivington St; (212) 375-1701; 43 Mercer St; (212) 966-2120; 462 Bergen St; (718) 638-3820
6 of 8
Rainbow Station NYC
For your 24/7 sex needs, Rainbow Station is positioned on a bustling street in Chelsea and carries pretty much anything you could ask for in the way of toys, clothes, and videos. It leans towards a more LGBTQ demographic, but its over 1,000 videos can be enjoyed by anyone of any orientation in one of eight private booths.
Rainbow Station, 203 8th Ave; (212) 206-7259
For your 24/7 sex needs, Rainbow Station is positioned on a bustling street in Chelsea and carries pretty much anything you could ask for in the way of toys, clothes, and videos. It leans towards a more LGBTQ demographic, but its over 1,000 videos can be enjoyed by anyone of any orientation in one of eight private booths.
Rainbow Station, 203 8th Ave; (212) 206-7259
7 of 8
The Pleasure Chest
If you're looking for a sex toy shopping experience that's akin to browsing fine perfumes or expensive jewelry, then The Pleasure Chest's glass displays and carefully positioned merchandise should do the trick.
The Pleasure Chest, 1150 2nd Ave; (212) 355-6909; 156 Seventh Avenue South; (212) 242-2158.
If you're looking for a sex toy shopping experience that's akin to browsing fine perfumes or expensive jewelry, then The Pleasure Chest's glass displays and carefully positioned merchandise should do the trick.
The Pleasure Chest, 1150 2nd Ave; (212) 355-6909; 156 Seventh Avenue South; (212) 242-2158.
8 of 8
Purple Passion
Purple Passion offers local merchandise with a tendency towards BDSM. After opening in 1992, the store merged with gay leather fetish store DV8 in 2001 in an effort to achieve the broadest fetish selection in the city.
Purple Passion, 211 West 20th Street; (212) 807-0486
Purple Passion offers local merchandise with a tendency towards BDSM. After opening in 1992, the store merged with gay leather fetish store DV8 in 2001 in an effort to achieve the broadest fetish selection in the city.
Purple Passion, 211 West 20th Street; (212) 807-0486
Advertisement