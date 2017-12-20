New York City's Best Coffee Shops

In New York City, you’re never more than a block away from a Starbucks; they are as bountiful as pigeons in this city. But, if you’re willing to look, there are also loads of independent cafes out there — warm, cozy spaces that smell like heaven and are extra-special because they belong to you and you alone (or at least they feel like they do). This list is a celebration of those happy spots where every barista knows your name.
