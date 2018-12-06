When you're looking for a thoughtful, last-minute gift for your partner, tickets to see a show is an obvious way to go. After all, experiential gifts are often more memorable than a random trinket or pair of slippers. But before you go splurging on a pair of tickets to see Cher in concert, you might want to think a little outside of the box. There are other meaningful ways to connect with your partner that don't involve sitting silently in a dark theater together.
Ahead, find 20 experiences you can get your partner, or do with your partner, that make for great gifts. And if you already got them something for the holidays, feel free to save these for a date idea later on in the year.
Rent a car.
If you live in a metropolitan area and rely on public transportation to get everywhere, rent a car for the weekend and take a drive outside the hustle and bustle of the city. You don't have to go anywhere special — just get out of your usual neighborhood and daydream about what life in the burbs would be like.
Unlimited movies.
If you haven't heard of Movie Pass, this might change your life. For just $9.95 a month, you can get unlimited movie tickets at any theater. Sign the both of you up and you're set on date nights for the year.
Go hiking.
Unplug for a day and take your partner on an easy hike. If you're not sure where to go, All Trails is an easy way to find trails nearby. All that fresh air and nature will be supes romantic.
Take a burlesque class.
Burlesque classes aren't just whacky bachelorette party activities or something the ladies on Real Housewives do for a cheap thrill. Some people say that learning burlesque in a safe setting like a class can improve your confidence and help you connect with your inner sexiness. And if you're not actually into it, at least you and your partner will learn some tricks for the bedroom before you bail.
Have your birth charts done.
If bae has a passing interest in astrology but doesn't know all their signs, aspects, and angles, consider getting them a one-on-one birth chart reading so they can actually learn what's up. Or, if you really want to know what the stars have to say about your relationship, book one together (just cross your fingers it's all good news).
See some modern dance.
Tickets to The Nutcracker are fine and all, but opt for a less commercialized modern dance performance. See which companies are coming through your local dance theater and buy tickets to whatever looks cool.
Pick out a pet at the shelter.
If you and your partner have been talking about adding a furry friend to your squad, the holiday season is the perfect time to do it, because you've probably taken days off work. Pick a date to go to the shelter together and adopt a dog or cat. Then cancel all your plans so you have time to swoon over it.
Consider a tantric workshop.
Interestingly, the practice of tantric sex isn't all about breathing and yoga (although that is sometimes involved). Some say that tantric practices can help couples resolve conflicts and build community. Consider signing up for a session with your partner for a holiday treat.
Take a plant workshop.
You've been talking about getting some greenery for your apartment, but don't know anything about houseplants. Avoid getting a love fern that dies instantly, and sign up for a plant workshop at The Sill.
Take a chocolate walking tour.
A "chocolate walking tour" is basically like a bar crawl, but instead of going to bars you visit a bunch of bakeries and candy stores and try a different chocolate at each. Most of them last a few hours, and when the sugar buzz wears off you can head to the bar.
Do something unapologetically festive.
Don't be a Grinch if your partner really turns up for Christmas. Find something to do that really embraces the holiday spirit, like attend a tree-lighting ceremony, follow around some Christmas carolers, go iceskating, take pictures with Santa, or see your local orchestra play Christmas tunes. Basically, lean into the festivities.
Make cheese.
Cheese-making classes exist. Get ye to one, and you'll never buy a ball of mozzarella again.
Learn to rock climb.
If you haven't been near a rock-climbing wall since your 12th birthday, it might be time to get re-acquainted with the sport. Rock climbing is an accessible workout for all levels, and can be a very rewarding experience. Find a climbing gym in your city and book a beginner lesson.
Get nostalgic.
Gather a bunch of candies, movies, toys, and other fun items from the decade you grew up (90s babies — this is an excuse to buy the black chocker necklace you've had your eye on) and stage a throwback party.
Have a photoshoot.
Buy a couple of disposable cameras from the drugstore (they're only about $7), and have an amateur photoshoot with your partner. Then, you can get the photos developed and framed or just post them on Instagram. This cheap gift idea is perfect if you just started dating and want to commemorate your relationship in a sentimental way.
