When you're looking for a thoughtful, last-minute gift for your partner , tickets to see a show is an obvious way to go. After all, experiential gifts are often more memorable than a random trinket or pair of slippers. But before you go splurging on a pair of tickets to see Cher in concert, you might want to think a little outside of the box. There are other meaningful ways to connect with your partner that don't involve sitting silently in a dark theater together.