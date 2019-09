Things Said To Single Women That Need To Die In 2019

Really? That’s the trick? Thank you, wise oracle, for advising me to stop doing things half the population advises me to do in favor of the nothing the other half swears by. What. The. Actual. Fuck. Kind. Of. Advice. Is. This. How are single women supposed to react to it? By telling a woman “it’ll happen when you aren’t looking,” you are by default heightening her senses to be “looking” at all times. In line for coffee , waiting at the dentist’s office, scooching out of the way of the kids who dance on the subway, everything. “Omg are you looking? Stop looking! You’ll never find him if you’re looking! Eyes on the ground, ma’am!” The people who say this are the same people who say “you’ll never meet anyone if you don’t try,” just on a different day of the week. Enough.