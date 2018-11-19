“Thanks Sis, for asking how dating is going. In the last 60 days I’ve been ghosted by two men — sorry LOL, you’ve been married since ‘08, you don’t know what ghosted means. Ghosting is where you go on anywhere from one to 50 dates with a man who disappears into thin air as if you’d conjured him, until you realize he works in your building and he’s just been ignoring you because he doesn’t respect you or your feelings. I’ve also Tinder matched with and messaged 42 men who never responded to me. I did meet an awesome guy at a bar a couple weeks ago, and we went out a few times and slept together few times before he let me know he’s in anand that I’ll never matter to him as much as his actual girlfriend. But I’m so glad you asked about this publicly because another blow to my self esteem was just what the doctor ordered. Did I answer your question?”