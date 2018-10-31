Winter Is Coming & So Are These Netflix Original Holiday Movies

During the holiday season, our capacity for appreciating schlocky, cheesy movies grows three sizes. The rest of the year, we might be Grinches. But come November, when the temperature drops and prevailing culture tells us to emphasize love in all its forms, we become susceptible to sentimentality.
Case in point: Last November, A Christmas Prince, the Netflix Original Movie that ignited a Twitter storm only eclipsed by To All The Boys I've Loved Before in August. A Christmas Prince was not a "good" movie, but it was a great one. In the movie, Amber (Rose McIver) is an aspiring journalist who sneaks into the palace of Aldovia to get a scoop on the soon-to-be king, Prince Richard (Ben Lamb). The action happens to take place at Christmas, because, as Hallmark has taught us, everything's more romantic with pine trees and snow in the background. It doesn't really make sense; it doesn't really matter.
After realizing audiences have an appetite for movies that are so bad they're good, the folks at Netflix are releasing many more movies cut from the same goopy mold as Christmas Prince mold — including a sequel to the movie that kick-started trend. These are the Netflix Original Christmas movies coming to the streaming service this winter. We'll update as more are announced.