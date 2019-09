Winter Is Coming & So Are These Netflix Original Holiday Movies

Case in point: Last November, A Christmas Prince , the Netflix Original Movie that ignited a Twitter storm only eclipsed by To All The Boys I've Loved Before in August. A Christmas Prince was not a "good" movie, but it was a great one. In the movie, Amber (Rose McIver) is an aspiring journalist who s neaks into the palace of Aldovia to get a scoop on the soon-to-be king, Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) . The action happens to take place at Christmas, because, as Hallmark has taught us, everything's more romantic with pine trees and snow in the background. It doesn't really make sense; it doesn't really matter.