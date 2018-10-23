“But Shani, we know all about catcalling. It happens to everyone. This has been covered.” Has it? Have we discussed the disproportionate amount of streetside bullshit that single women have to deal with compared to partnered women? I think I’ve established that I’m single. What I am is not even single anymore, that's how long it's been since I’ve had consistent male company. Have you ever been so single you're sangle? That's me. So I feel that I have standing to make a pretty strong statement on this topic. Has it ever been said in digital ink that partnered women get a break from it at some point and that 100% of the time I and other single women do not? Has that been covered, Karen? Because imma cover it.