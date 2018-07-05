A 24-Year-Old's $1,430 Solo Trip To Seoul, South Korea

8 a.m. – I wake up and do my compulsory morning Instagram scrolling when I am stopped in my tracks by all the tributes to Anthony Bourdain. I hadn’t heard the news until this moment, and after reading the news reports, I have a long cry. I am generally not one to get emotional over celebrity deaths, but so much of my passion for travel and curiosity for the world was bred over episodes of his show that I would watch with my dad. And as someone who battles depression (because it never really goes away, just goes through phases), I have really found such light and hope in my travels, and it devastates me to see he was not able to find enough of that in his.