A Week In Boston, MA, On A $35,000 Salary

1 p.m. — I munch on way too many almonds and do a more intensive assessment of my finances for the near future. I schedule my last federal loan payment of $1,100, as well as a credit card payment for later in the month. Now that my federal loans are all paid off and my private loan payments are down at $280 per month, I will have an extra $1,000 per month freed up. I plan on taking a bit of a sabbatical before medical school to travel through Southeast Asia and New Zealand, and will need to save up some funds. I have about $5,000 already; in NZ I can get a working holiday visa. If I can save about $2,500 more, that will give me enough to survive for six months. I review my last few credit card statements to find where I can shave off some spending. I realize I have been traveling way too much, and start reconsidering my earlier spend on the Airbnb. I am clearly indecisive.