Tatyana’s work doesn’t aim to stop interaction between men and women, but seeks to encourage the right kind of conversations. When talking on the subject of smiles the artist says, “Telling a woman to smile is a sexist microaggression in that it’s seemingly not harmful; because it seems small, it seems like it’s not a big deal, but it is. When you take something like that and you pile it up and it happens to you multiple times a day – like it does to so many women – then we get to see the effects of that.”



The benefit of these large-scale initiatives is that they encourage thoughtful consideration about the effects of the casual degradation of women. On a more personal level, however, it's hard to know how to react in a productive, positive manner. Dr LaFrance says that, if we are commanded to smile, "women should glare at a stranger (probably male) and walk by without giving him a second look."

