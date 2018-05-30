If you asked someone which date was the most important to a relationship, most would say the first date. But we'd like to argue for the second date. Sure, you need the first date to introduce a potential couple, but is it really anything more than an introduction? Once you get past the basic questions about where they're from, where they live now, and what they do for work, it's pretty much time to go home.
The second date is when most people really get a sense of their potential new love. Based on the interview-esque nature of a first date, it's easy to make excuses if you were feeling kind of awkward. But awkwardness on a second date might mean that there isn't much chemistry between you and your datemate. So, the stakes are a little higher on date number two.
If you're banking on an interesting second date, you have to set the scene. There's nothing wrong with dinner and drinks (we all have to eat, after all), but it's not exactly an exciting date idea. That's why we've rounded up some fun second date possibilities for you. It's time to think outside of the bar.
Read these stories next: