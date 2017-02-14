In rom-coms, the perfect date might involve flowers, a cab ride (no nasty subway rides in fantasies, thank you very much), and a romantic but not cheesy excursion involving gondolas, serenading, and lots of wine.
Realistically, however, those dates cost money — sometimes, lots of it (gondola rides are hard to come by). And since the majority of the world doesn't have the extra cash to pay for a private jet to Paris, we decided to come up with 30 easy and affordable date ideas, just in time for Valentine's Day.
With suggestions from Refinery29 staffers, these 30 dates are designed to help you bond with your love interest without breaking the bank. Set aside $30 for your special date night, and click through to see all the fun, interesting, and sometimes weird options out there. Flower cost not included.
This story was originally published in February 2016.