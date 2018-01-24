In the best-case scenario, you go on a first date with someone, and you hit it off. The chemistry is off the charts, and you're never at a loss for what to talk about.
Sometimes (okay, most of the time), though, first dates aren't smooth sailing. That doesn't always mean you're incompatible — just that we are humans, and dating can be awkward. It can be hard to figure out what to ask without making it seem like you're interrogating your date. After all, the key to a good date is relaxed conversation, and the last thing you want is to recreate the beginning of this scene from The Holiday, in which Cameron Diaz essentially makes Jude Law's palms sweat from her interview-like first-date demeanor.
But whether you're trying to fill an awkward silence or just trying to get to know your date better, we have you covered. We sent out an anonymous survey to get people's best, most creative first-date questions. Ahead are the ones that stood out to us most. Check them out, and if you want, leave a comment with some of your own go-to conversation-starters.
Do you consider yourself an introvert?
"I am definitely an introvert, and tend to feel a little uncomfortable on a first date with a complete stranger. Understanding how the other person operates in their world — do they command a room or are they a wallflower? — can help me connect with them a little deeper."
Who did you vote for?
"Yes, really. It's best to get this question over with right away. And if they don't have an answer that I agree with, that's okay, because it means we can have a riveting conversation on an otherwise boring first date."
Are you into astrology?
"The followup question is then always, 'What's your sign, what time were you born, and can I read your birth chart?' But those I save for the second date."
Did any of your former classmates end up becoming famous?
"This is a good icebreaker question, because people usually have at least one person from their town who made it big, and they almost always have a funny story about it. Or they grew up with all famous people, which would also be very interesting?"
Are you pro-social media or against it?
"Not going to lie, I usually look up my matches on social media before we go on a date, but I like to know what they think of social media in general. Are they the type to want to Snapchat everything we do? Can I find anything about their exes on their Insta? This is the important stuff!"
What's your most embarrassing New York City story?
"The Big City can be a very weird place whether you live here or have only visited. This lets me see if the guy takes himself too seriously and is able to laugh at himself. It's also an easy way to tell if he's a good storyteller (which is important to me!). I like when people ask about memories or stories, because it's a very concrete way to relate to someone, and it gives people insight about your personality by the details you includes and the mannerisms you use to tell the story."
