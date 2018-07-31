The Best Advice Single Women Have Ever Gotten

I remember my first summer in New York City, when I was getting over a relationship that ended after five years. My sister took me aside and gave me the best piece of dating advice I've heard to this day: "Be selfish." Not rude and mean selfish, but you-do-you selfish. Hang out with who you want to hang out with, do what you want to do, and don't feel obligated to do anything or see anyone you’re just not that into.
So I did. And rather than mope about the ending of one chapter of my life or try to squeeze in as many dates as possible, I reveled in the new life I was creating for myself. I just needed a little encouragement to get started.
Since that advice was so helpful to me, I decided to poll different women to find out the best advice they've ever received when they were single. No, "You'll meet someone eventually," or, "Try OKCupid instead of Tinder." And certainly no, "Just stop trying so hard," or, "Try not to come off as desperate." Instead, we asked women what judgment-free advice was actually helpful to them.
We found out that being single is a time to celebrate and relish — not avoid. Ahead, 10 of the best ways to celebrate single-hood.