The Best Way To Handle Unsolicited Fitness Advice

If they really don't get the hint, or if their advice is completely wrong, then you should feel empowered to let them know. Silver-Fagan often posts videos of herself working out on her Instagram page , and gets a slew of comments from hate-followers. "I’ve worked a long time to learn as much about fitness as possible and usually just ignore or delete the comments," she says. "But sometimes I’m driven to respond — or even blast their comment out to my followers via Instagram story — because the advice is so ridiculous." For example, one guy told her not to squat below parallel because it was bad for her knees and spine. "I responded by posting a photo of a baby doing a primal squat," she says.