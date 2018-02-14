There are many different types of love we'll encounter throughout our lifetimes: love for family and friends, love for our pets, and, of course, love for a really good slice of pizza. But if you’re lucky enough to find great romantic love, you know just how rare and special that can be.
As such, each relationship has its own unique beginning. In partnership with Netflix's When We First Met, Refinery29’s Arianna Davis sat down with four couples to find out the real stories behind how their relationships started. While some found love through friendship, others fell in love randomly and instantaneously. But there's one thing that remains true across the board: Fate brought these individuals together. Above, the heartwarming — and hilarious — stories behind these lasting romances.
