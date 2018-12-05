Being indecisive isn’t a crime, but it does make shopping more difficult during the holiday season. You totally judged your friends who made nine-page wish lists for their parents back in the day, but now you know: Having someone tell you exactly what they want (right down to the retailer and pricing) makes the whole process that much easier. Unfortunately, when we ask the ones we love what they want, all we get are coy responses like "whatever you think is best" and "oh, you don't have to get me anything." Luckily, we’ve got a plan.
The key to shopping for the indecisive gift recipient, or simply the long-distance relative you haven’t seen since you were five, is advent calendars. No, not the ones that have chocolate inside (although those are great, too) — we’re talking about the luxe, make-you-feel-rich-for-less boxes that house several deluxe beauty products, from perfume to skin care to makeup. Just one advent calendar can provide up to 25 gifts that your dearest friends and family will never get tired of.
Ahead, the best beauty advent calendars everyone is shopping this season. But hurry — they're selling out, fast.
