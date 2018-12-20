Cheap Gifts Under $15 That Don't Look Cheap

It's that time of year again when time seems to fly impossibly fast and somehow, despite all of your best intentions, holiday shopping gets pushed until the last minute. Maybe it's because you forgot to save up money ahead of time like you promised yourself you'd do last year, or maybe recent political upheaval has sucked up all of your energy.
Whatever it is — no matter how crunched for time you are, or how much of a shoestring budget you're on — you're still probably going to have to get presents for friends and family. And even though this time of year is considered by some to be an unnecessary capitalist extravaganza, the holidays are a nice way to show people in your life that you care. But, showing others you care about them shouldn't have to mean you have to break the bank.
There are plenty of gifts that you can give that don't require a lot of spending. Read on for a list of holiday gifts that are cheap — but don't look cheap.