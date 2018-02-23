Victoria Beckham Doesn’t Wash Her Jeans, Either

You could say I’m slightly obsessed with sunglasses?! Wearing glasses all the time, I like to say I’m in a dark but happy place. My exclusive new VVB tee available at my website and 36 Dover St, London x VB ??#DarkButHappyPlace #VBEyewear #VVBAW18 victoriabeckham.com

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 20, 2018 at 4:00am PST