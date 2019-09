Pyer Moss Tells The Story Of Underrepresented Groups Of Americans

Fashion is moving away from political slogan tee, it seems, though Kerby Jean-Raymond, the designer behind New York label Pyer Moss , was never too keen on them in the first place. In 2014, Moss created the “They Have Names” shirt, honoring the memories of 11 Black men killed by police brutality including Trayvon Martin, Amadou Diallo, and Michael Brown. This past year, he created an updated version of the top, “Even More Names,” for Colin Kaepernick to wear in his GQ ‘Man of the Year’ spread . Of it, Jean-Raymond told Refinery29: “People are just commodifying different things and I don’t want to [be] another peg in that wheel of white corporate culture essentially owning and commodifying activism. That’s why I’m making a conscious effort not to sell the shirt. It’s just a protest piece.”