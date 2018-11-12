Single? These Are The Best And Worst Cities To Live In

According to a new study from WalletHub, all of the single people are hanging out in Atlanta, GA. In an effort to aid us all in our cuffing-season aspirations, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities on 34 factors including the number of single people, online dating opportunities and available nightlife options.
WalletHub found that the top five cities for singles are (drumroll, please): Atlanta, Denver, San Francisco, Portland, and Los Angeles.
While New York City ranks first place in nightlife options (tied with Las Vegas and San Francisco), it's number 28 in the overall list. The study also reveals lowest and highest average beer and wine prices (New York is the second highest behind Seattle), as well as movie costs and rent.
As for the worst cities, South Burlington, VT, Pearl City, HI, Hialeah, FL, Pembroke Pines, FL and Brownsville, TX rank in the bottom five based on the combination of economics, fun & recreation and dating opportunities.
Various factors were considered in each category. For economics, the study focused mostly on the money side of dating, such as meal, cocktail and taxi cost. Fun & recreation considered number of attractions, restaurants per capita and weather, among others. The final category, dating opportunities, is comprised of the number of singles, gender balance and online dating opportunities.
So, if you're actively looking for your other half, WalletHub is doing its part to steer you in the right direction. Somebody warn Atlanta -- the singles are coming.
