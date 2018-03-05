In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial city dwellers. Today, roommates Kelly Coleman and Cheyenne Dermody show us around their two-bedroom lofted apartment on the Lower East Side in Manhattan.
For many 20-somethings, having a terrible roommate is a rite of passage. Somehow, 24-year-old Kelly Coleman and 25-year-old Cheyenne Dermody skipped that stage of their lives, turning a convenient housing situation into a lasting friendship.
You could blame this on proximity — thanks to New York's rent prices, the roommates' first apartment was a small one-bedroom on the Upper East Side, where the two shared bunk beds, forcing the two to develop a tight bond. "It was a one bedroom, but it had a full kitchen and then a full living room," Cheyenne says. "But the living room was so much bigger, and the bedroom was a little closet. We decided we really valued having a living room over having our own bedrooms, especially because we were both fresh out of college where we had shared rooms. It wasn't a big deal for us to continue doing that."
After a year of supremely close quarters, however, the two decided to upgrade their home, seeking out a true two-bedroom closer to both their workplaces. After a few weeks of searching, Cheyenne stumbled upon a two bedroom, 1.5 bath for $3295 in a renovated schoolhouse deep in the Lower East Side. The perks: a new kitchen, 1,086 square feet, ceilings high enough to house a 15-foot Christmas tree, not to mention the building pool, courtyards, and laundry. The only catch: True to loft aesthetics, the bedrooms don't have doors.
Click through to see how the roommates make their space work — and shop a few of their home buys.