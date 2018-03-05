You could blame this on proximity — thanks to New York's rent prices, the roommates' first apartment was a small one-bedroom on the Upper East Side, where the two shared bunk beds, forcing the two to develop a tight bond. "It was a one bedroom, but it had a full kitchen and then a full living room," Cheyenne says. "But the living room was so much bigger, and the bedroom was a little closet. We decided we really valued having a living room over having our own bedrooms, especially because we were both fresh out of college where we had shared rooms. It wasn't a big deal for us to continue doing that."