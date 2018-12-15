Tired Of Going To Starbucks? Good News: It Will Come To You In 2019

If you use the promise of a caffeine jolt to motivate you to get up in the morning, starting in 2019 you will be able to order your morning Starbucks from bed and have it delivered to your door.
Starbucks has been testing a partnership with Uber Eats in 100 stores in Miami for the past year. The test must have gone well, because Starbucks now plans to expand the partnership to 2,000 stores nationwide in 2019. The roll-out will begin in March or April, according to Starbucks COO Rosalind Brewer.
But it’s possible your favorite drink won’t be included. A spokesperson for the company told Nation’s Restaurant News that the test in Miami included “select items,” but not the entire, extensive menu. The popular Caramel Frappuccino made the cut, but if you’re craving a limited edition Witch’s Brew Frap, you may have to go to the store.
There are certainly perks to heading to a Starbucks location, like checking out the store in Washington, D.C, where every PSL is served by an ASL speaker. But for the days when the lines are just too long, delivery is here to save the day.
