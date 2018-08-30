Here's How To Get A Free Pumpkin Spice Latte At Starbucks Today

Following the PSL's early return to Starbucks just two days ago, you may be grappling with whether to continue clinging to summer with cold brew or jumping feet-first into fall by ordering a Pumpkin Spice Latte in August. Today, Starbucks has a deal that might make that decision easier. At 3 p.m. the coffee chain is giving customers a chance to get a PSL for free as part of this week's Happy Hour promotion.
This afternoon, customers can get a PSL or any other espresso drink free of charge when they purchase a grande or larger PSL or espresso drink of equal or greater value. The deal is valid for hot and iced espresso beverages, so you don't necessarily have to sweat it out in the name of free coffee.
To take advantage of this Happy Hour offer, customers should first visit happyhour.starbucks.com and input their name, email address, and zip code. Once that's done, a four-digit code that's valid for one-time use will be provided. Simply show that special code to your barista in order to get your free taste of fall. And, the best part is, if you're still ardently against kissing summer goodbye, you too can get a free drink that's just a little less pumpkin-y.
