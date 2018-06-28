Summer technically lasts a mere 93 days — a handful of which you’ll inevitably lose to rain, weddings, family events, and all those shows you just have to binge. Plus, we can all agree that it’s really over once Labor Day arrives and Summer Fridays are a thing of the past.
To help you make the most of your precious time this summer, we teamed up with Halo Top® to bring you 10 outside-the-box seasonal challenges to last you every week until Labor Day hits — from solo travel to an ice-cream potluck. Click through to get started ASAP.