Here's How To Get A Free Starbucks Drink Today

Because of last Monday's holiday, many of use had a four day week, and while that's usually such a gift, it can unfortunately make the following week feel devastatingly long. But, we did it. We made it to Friday, and we deserve to celebrate that small but significant accomplishment. Today, Starbucks is helping us cheers to ourselves (and the weekend) by offering a happy hour deal.
Starting at 3 p.m., when customers purchase any handcrafted espresso drink in size grande or larger, they can get another completely free of charge. In order to take advantage of the offer, simply visit happyhour.starbucks.com and input the information it asks for. Then, you'll receive a four-digit code, which you will need to present to your barista when you order your drinks this afternoon. The code is valid for one use only, so make the BOGO deal count.
Once you've got your code and the clock strikes 3 p.m., grab a friend or coworker or just yourself and go usher in the weekend. You deserve it.
