Here's How To Get A Free Holiday Beverage At Starbucks Today

Though it's supposed to be the most wonderful time of year, the holiday season can also be a time when many of us are in constant need of a pick-me-up. Yes, festive light displays, sparkly dresses, and the prospect of snow all contribute to making December a magical month, but it's often one that comes with long to-do lists, weather-induced colds, and dwindling bank accounts. In order to help us concentrate on the excitement of the season and avoid slipping into fits of seasonal affective disorder, Starbucks is giving customers a special deal today.
Stop by Starbucks today after 3 p.m. to order a grande or larger holiday beverage, and you'll receive another holiday beverage free of charge. In order to take advantage of the offer, simply visit happyhour.starbucks.com, and input the information it asks for. Then, you'll receive a barcode, which you will need to present to your barista when you order your holiday drink this afternoon.
The discount is valid for one use only, so make the BOGO deal count. You could team up with a coworker who is in equal need of some holiday cheer today and split the BOGO deal. Or, if you have yet to try Starbucks' newest holiday beverage, the Juniper Latte, this could be the perfect opportunity.
