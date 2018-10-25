Today, Starbucks released a brand new Halloween-themed Frappuccino in locations across the country. In grocery stores, however, fans will be seeing the brand celebrating different holidays. Earlier this week, Starbucks announced its full winter grocery product lineup and revealed the holiday food and drinks have already hit stores.
Included in Starbucks 2018 Holiday grocery lineup are seasonal coffee blends in a variety of forms (beans, K-Cups, and Vias), hot chocolate in a variety of flavors, and ready-to-drink limited edition beverages. A classic sweet treat will also be returning to the line this year, which could divert your sweet tooth's attention away from Halloween candy since it's already available.
Though the release of these products may seem super early for those of us who still haven't figured out our Halloween costumes, it shouldn't come as too big of a surprise since Starbucks seems to be operating on a more sped up calendar than most. Don't forget its 2018 fall product lineup was released in mid-August, and the Pumpkin Spice Latte returned at the tail-end of that summer month. By that timeline, this release makes total sense.
The winter products are now being rolled out at grocery stores nationwide, so you may be tempted to head over to your local supermarket immediately after picking up your first Witch's Brew Frappuccino. Many of items can also be purchased online, so it has never been easier to cheap on Halloween with the winter holiday season.
