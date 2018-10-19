We've all been guilty of failing to get ahead on our Halloween costumes once, maybe twice, and for some of us, maybe every year. This is especially true when Halloween falls on a lousy day like a Wednesday (case in point, this year). A mid-week Halloween usually means parties can fall either the weekend before or the weekend after, and that level of indecision opens the door to being lackluster when it comes to costume arrangements. Don't be the person whose last-ditch effort results in throwing on a bedsheet and calling it a night.
But with the costume options out there being what they are (A sexy Handmaid? Really?), you can't be blamed for putting it off. Our brains can only devise an audience-pleasing punny ensemble once every few years. This time around, we're skipping the costume shopping trip and taking a more sensible (read: easier) route, one that utilizes our own wardrobes. Since three-fourths of our closets are somehow made up of all-black everything, we're using what we know and own to make this Halloween our best, mediocre costumes yet. From classics like Wednesday Addams to more timely characters like the witches of American Horror Story: Coven, these ideas finally embrace your affinity for a muted wardrobe.
