Since costume stores are almost always a bust, we're going full D.I.Y. from now on. But to make that feel a little less daunting, we're picking an era and sticking to it. This year's theme: the '90s. From our favorite films to star-studded parties, there's no shortage of fashion inspiration from 1990 to 1999. So before you waste your time flipping through the racks and racks of sexy nurse costumes at your local Spirit Halloween, take a look at the '90s-inspired costume ideas ahead. And since the '90s are all the rage right now, you can recycle these pieces right back into your wardrobe post- October 31