Back in the day, choosing a Halloween costume was no sweat. The morning before the big day, all you had to do was pick from one of the maybe 10 things eight-year-olds dream of being (princess, hippie, cheerleader, the works), and the next day, it was lying on your bed. But alas, those were simpler times. Now that we're adults, the process isn't quite so painless, especially for us ladies. Seriously, did every brand that makes Halloween costumes for women over the age of 14 meet one day and decide to never again to make a costume that wasn't totally and completely gross?
Since costume stores are almost always a bust, we're going full D.I.Y. from now on. But to make that feel a little less daunting, we're picking an era and sticking to it. This year's theme: the '90s. From our favorite films to star-studded parties, there's no shortage of fashion inspiration from 1990 to 1999. So before you waste your time flipping through the racks and racks of sexy nurse costumes at your local Spirit Halloween, take a look at the '90s-inspired costume ideas ahead. And since the '90s are all the rage right now, you can recycle these pieces right back into your wardrobe post-October 31.
