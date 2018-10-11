You Probably Have Everything You Need For A Meghan Markle Costume

Even though fall technically isn't even here yet, Halloween is somehow already everywhere. Costume shops are popping up on every other corner, candy aisles are invading our local convenience store, and, just like that, the pressure is on to cook up the perfect costume. But we're of the mindset that now is not the time to shell out a lot of money on something that will be relegated to the back of your closet the other 364 days of the year. So why not take this opportunity to pretend to be, say, royalty? But we're not talking about the Disney variety (as cute as they are). Instead, we're trading in the ball gowns and tiaras for something — nay, someone — more relatable. Yes, we're talking about Meghan Markle.
The best part about channeling the Duchess of Sussex is that Markle wears brands you likely already own. No, not the bespoke Givenchy. We're talking about the loyalty she shows to retailers we shop, like J.Crew, Everlane, and Club Monaco. Even in the case of Smythe coat she loves so much (which is pricey!), the silhouette is one that can be easily be replicated. And that's the beauty of Markle's style — it's accessible, even when it isn't.
Dressing up as Meghan Markle is the perfect Halloween costume because you can re-wear the pieces to work on Monday. Ahead, we've gathered the Duchess of Sussex's tried-and-true items you can mix-and-match for October 31 and beyond. But remember: Whatever you choose to wear, just don't add wedges.