Disney has a ‘Disney Look’ that they want cast members to follow. Hair is supposed to appear natural, which means no crazy colors or ombré, but since my hair isn’t being seen by guests, I feel like I can push the limits on how long I can go between salon appointments. Nails have to be natural-looking, too, which means short length and a nude-ish, pink-ish color or French tips. Most of the time, I just keep my nails polish-free, but some girls religiously get their nails done, even if it’s acrylic. Managers can come in at any time and tell us we aren’t up to 'Disney Look,' which means they can even potentially take us out of shifts until we fix the problem. In other words, we need to really be on top of keeping our maintenance in check. You can’t help but be judgmental about your looks when it comes to this job — honestly, it's pretty sad. We all constantly compare ourselves and try to copy each other. I have a gym membership because I feel like I'm supposed to maintain the look I was hired in with.