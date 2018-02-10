At the audition, they had everyone line up in rows and introduce themselves, so the casting directors could see — and, apparently, judge — us. I made it past that round to the next, where they took my measurements and sent me to a waiting room with a number. There was a lot of waiting around that day. Next, they took pictures of my face (if you had tattoos and piercings, they took photos of those, too) and had me fill out a generic resume. For the final round, I was given a character name and some scripted lines to read in front of the directors. At the end of it, about 30 people out of 600 made it and were asked to come to Disney the next day and do the same line readings before finding out if we got the role.