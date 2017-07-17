Disney Fans Will Lose It For This Snow White Makeup Collection

Besamé Cosmetics is known for triggering some major nostalgia with its vintage-inspired makeup collections. Everything from its packaging to the pigments are a total throwback to beauty of yore — like when the brand launched a lipstick identical to Audrey Hepburn’s signature coral lip, for example, or when it created the kind of sleek, gold packaging you might find in Marilyn Monroe's dressing room.
Now, Besamé is pulling inspiration from yet another iconic — albeit fictional — woman in history. Enter: Disney's Snow White.
"We are beyond thrilled to announce this! Our Disney Snow White The 1937 Collection. Coming this Fall 2017. #BesameCosmeticsandDisneySnowWhite," the brand captioned the post about the news. The collaboration makes perfect sense: While Snow White may have been the fairest of them all, her makeup was surprisingly colorful. She always wore a beautiful blue hue across her eyelids, and her lips were always painted a bright red — which is exactly what you'll find from Besamé's new eyeshadow palette, lipstick, and rouge called the Snow White, the 1937 Collection.
The moment I saw it, I knew I had to post @besamecosmetics newest collab with @disney . Titled "Snow White, the 1937 collection" the whole thing will be out late Sept 2017 and will consist of eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, cream rouges, powder and lip balms. The collection is handpicked from the original colors used the animation plates and full of historical references from the animation itself. Me, a sucker of @besamecosmetics and @disney , am eyeing the lipsticks (of course) and the cream rouge (again, of course). I can kiss my ??? goodbye next month. #makeupaddict #makeupjunkie #besamexdisney #besamexsnowwhite #besamecosmetics
Even cooler, Besamé revealed at the Disney D23 Expo that the pigments in the palette are identical to the colors the original animators used in the film.
Disney is known for partnering with beauty brands to launch epic collections inspired by the classic films or reboots, but Snow White x Besamé may be our favorite collaboration yet. She is the OG Disney princess to capture our (and our grandparents') attention growing up, appearing in the franchise’s animated feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs nearly 80 years ago. And with so many remakes in the works, we were beyond ready to celebrate this timeless tale again.
The Besamé Cosmetics x Snow White the 1937 Collection is set to hit shelves this fall. We'll continue to update this post with more information once it becomes available.
