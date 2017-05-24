When you think of vintage makeup, foundation is probably the last thing that comes to mind. Instead, you may envision Audrey Hepburn, sitting at her vanity in Breakfast at Tiffany’s with a shiny powder compact, bullet of classic lipstick, and cake mascara. You're not alone: It's these three throwback products that vintage-inspired makeup brands crank out most. But Beséame Cosmetics, a favorite in the category, is ready to expand into a more modern aesthetic. Enter: Its new Cashmere Stick Foundation.
The new formula provides matte, full coverage, but it doesn't feel heavy on the skin, like formulas from way back when likely did. (Sure, it's vintage-inspired, but modern formulation has come a long way.) Think: The kind of coverage Hollywood icons would wear on-camera, but through a modern, Instagram-ready lens — and we definitely dig it.
The collection will offer eight shades (although we hope it will soon add more to suit more complexions) that are versatile for any coverage need. As we've pointed out before, stick foundations can be used many different ways — and they're travel-friendly, too! Got a red spot or dark circles? Swipe where needed. Want a full coverage, HD-safe look? Smooth the stick all over your face, then blend.
The brand is known for drawing inspiration from old Hollywood beauty icons, like Hepburn, Bardot, and Monroe, but would these women actually wear stick foundation? According to the brand, Bésamewas was inspired by Max Factor's '30s-favorite Pan Stik Foundation, so perhaps.
The new product won’t be available until tomorrow, so you have plenty of time to pull some inspo photos from Pinterest to recreate your favorite retro look, or Audrey Hepburn quotes, if that's more your thing.
Bésame Cosmetics Cashmere Stick Foundation, $25, available May 25.
