And if all the brilliant entrepreneurs who started these brands had been told that a woman’s place was not in the chemistry lab where products are formulated, or at the head of the table where they get conceptualized, then the Sephora we know and love would be pretty damn empty. On that note, here's an A-to-Z guide to the Sephora brands we love that were founded by women, as well as our favorite items from each if you choose to support them today. We can't imagine what the store would look like without them — and we honestly don't want to.