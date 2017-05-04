Audrey Hepburn Inspired This New Lipstick & It's Not What You'd Expect

We’ve put plenty of famous women's routines to the test, including the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. But there’s one particular woman we’ve always wanted to copy, and that's Audrey Hepburn. Because even if you haven't seen Breakfast at Tiffany’s or Funny Face thousands of times, you probably still recognize her face — and you've most definitely dreamt of being her. Now the fashion icon is inspiring more than black dresses and micro bangs: a lipstick.
The brand behind the Hepburn-inspired launch is Bésame Cosmetics, and we can't say we're surprised. Bésame is known for creating modern products in vintage packaging to pay homage to historical beauty moments. You might recognize the name from its famous Cake Mascara, but the cult classic item isn't the only one fans can't get enough of — its line of red lipsticks fly off the virtual shelves, too. Now, the company is ready to expand its collection and, thanks to Hepburn, the new shade is unlike anything it's ever done. Enter: 1965 Portrait Peach.
The new product is a far cry from the entire lipstick collection because of its muted nectar shade. Sure, Too Faced and ColourPop made the peachy hue popular again, but let's not forget who established it decades ago: Hepburn. Bésame told HelloGiggles, “This color is from 1965, based on a really popular lipstick from the time that was usually worn by Audrey Hepburn and Twiggy.” We have a feeling it's going to have just as much impact.
