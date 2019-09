Audrey Hepburn Inspired This New Lipstick & It's Not What You'd Expect

The brand behind the Hepburn-inspired launch is Bésame Cosmetics, and we can't say we're surprised. Bésame is known for creating modern products in vintage packaging to pay homage to historical beauty moments. You might recognize the name from its famous Cake Mascara, but the cult classic item isn't the only one fans can't get enough of — its line of red lipsticks fly off the virtual shelves, too. Now, the company is ready to expand its collection and, thanks to Hepburn, the new shade is unlike anything it's ever done. Enter: 1965 Portrait Peach.