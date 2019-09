Is Too Faced Dropping Yet Another Peach Product?

The brand’s co-founder Jerrod Blandino posted to Instagram (his absolute favorite place to announce product teasers ) two photos that offered makeup fans a sneak peek at what’s to come for the popular peach collection. While the exact products remain a mystery, the never-before-seen packaging is enough to induce loads of childlike squeals. If we had to guess, we'd venture to say a lot of the packaging looks like it would include single eyeshadows, more blush, lipsticks, and maybe even primers. Blandino did tell Allure last year that he was amazed at how many skin-care benefits the juicy fruit had to offer, so we wouldn’t put it past him to expand the line into uncharted peach territory. He also captioned the photos with #sephoraexclusive, so you can bet the makeup superstore is prepped and ready for the chaos.