Is Too Faced Dropping Yet Another Peach Product?

Update: Just when we thought Too Faced was moving on from peach to glitter, co-founder Jerrod Blandino teased us with even more peach-scented goodies. He posted a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram with the hashtag, #WorkinOnSomethingSpecial.
"Don't you just love that Peaches & Cream complexion?" he captioned the clip. (Our response: Is that even a question?) The company has already handed us an entire peach collection of eyeshadows, lip oils, blush, bronzer and highlight, and now we're daydreaming of what the foundations or concealers will look like. Check out the sneak peek for yourself below, then let the guessing game begin.
Advertisement
This story was originally published on March 13, 2017 at 3:03 PM
If there were ever a universally flattering makeup color, it'd be peach — like the fuzzy fruit you would find in the grocery store aisles — and that fact has taken the beauty industry by storm this past year.
In early 2016, Too Faced launched its first Peach product, the Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Palette. Fast forward a few months, and the fruit-inspired theme has triggered a slew of similar items by more than one brand (even Kylie Jenner has launched her own version of the fad, as did cult-favorite company ColourPop). Now, Too Faced is teasing an even larger expansion of its popular Sweet Peach collection and we don’t doubt it’ll crash the brand’s site — again.
The brand's Sweet Peach collection launched in December and sold out almost immediately. The entire product line featured the original Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Palette, and a handful of additions: a highlighting palette called the Sweet Peach Glow Palette, the universally flattering Papa Don’t Peach Blush, and eight Sweet Peach Creamy Lip Oils. Too Faced took the soft, muted orange of the fruit and turned it into a lifestyle.
The brand’s co-founder Jerrod Blandino posted to Instagram (his absolute favorite place to announce product teasers) two photos that offered makeup fans a sneak peek at what’s to come for the popular peach collection. While the exact products remain a mystery, the never-before-seen packaging is enough to induce loads of childlike squeals. If we had to guess, we'd venture to say a lot of the packaging looks like it would include single eyeshadows, more blush, lipsticks, and maybe even primers. Blandino did tell Allure last year that he was amazed at how many skin-care benefits the juicy fruit had to offer, so we wouldn’t put it past him to expand the line into uncharted peach territory. He also captioned the photos with #sephoraexclusive, so you can bet the makeup superstore is prepped and ready for the chaos.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Left:
Advertisement