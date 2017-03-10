ColourPop Just Dropped Its Very Own Peach Collection — & It's Good

Is it safe yet to say that peach is the official color of spring? Because we're going to go ahead and call it. After all, it'd be an understatement to say that Too Faced’s Peach Palette was highly anticipated. The entire fruit-inspired collection grew a cult following s0 big it crashed the Too Faced site. Yes, people love the brand, but we'd say a major part of the mania was due to the fact that peach is a shade that's pretty damn flattering on just about everyone. It makes you look healthy and fresh and summery. ColourPop seems to agree, because the brand just announced it's dropping its very own orangey collection — and it's good.
ColourPop teased the brand-new Nectar Collection on Instagram two days ago, and fans went wild dropping the peach emoji in the comments. (CP even started its own hashtag #NectarVibes.) And then, another post: “#SprungOnColourPop ? Phase 1 launching Friday at 10 am pst.”
What we know so far is that this is the first of three spring collections all launching this month. Each collection will back up the monochrome trend we've been seeing everywhere (Pink and Sand are the other two), and there are tons of new products to be had.
The Nectar collection includes the brand’s first-ever pressed powder blush (following the success of the bronzer/highlighter palette from the Alexis Ren launch), more pressed eyeshadows, highlighters, and a whole lot of lip colors in multiple finishes.
Click ahead to check out every new product that launched today.