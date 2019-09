ColourPop Just Dropped Its Very Own Peach Collection — & It's Good

Is it safe yet to say that peach is the official color of spring? Because we're going to go ahead and call it. After all, it'd be an understatement to say that Too Faced’s Peach Palette was highly anticipated. The entire fruit-inspired collection grew a cult following s0 big it crashed the Too Faced site . Yes, people love the brand, but we'd say a major part of the mania was due to the fact that peach is a shade that's pretty damn flattering on just about everyone. It makes you look healthy and fresh and summery. ColourPop seems to agree, because the brand just announced it's dropping its very own orangey collection — and it's good.