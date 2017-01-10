ColourPop Just Dropped Some Big News — & It’s A Lot To Handle

Beloved cosmetics company ColourPop is our go-to for all things cheap, fun, and intensely pigmented. (See: those divine liquid lipsticks, its drool-worthy tie dye highlighter, and pretty much everything else the brand has blessed us with.) So naturally, we were all ears when the team announced on Instagram yesterday that its biggest launch ever was on the way. After the teaser, ColourPop took to Snapchat to officially released the long-awaited news, and we were not disappointed. On January 13 (that's Friday, people), the brand is launching 20 eyeshadow singles in a never-been-seen pressed powder formula. The colors range from intense blues to rusty reds — in a mixture of shimmery and matte finishes — and glide on seamlessly.
Plus, at $5 a pan, you’ll want to collect them all — and you have every reason to, since the purchase of four singles will also get you a customizable magnetic palette to stash ‘em in. ColourPop is known for its ability to sell out its limited-edition launches in mere minutes, which makes the fact that these babies are joining the permanent lineup all the more exciting. Prayer hands. That said, you’ll still want to be one of the first to snag them when they hit the website on Friday at 1 p.m. EST, so you can fill your cart with however many of the singles your heart desires. On your mark, get set...
