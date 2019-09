ColourPop Just Dropped Some Big News — & It’s A Lot To Handle

Plus, at $5 a pan, you’ll want to collect them all — and you have every reason to, since the purchase of four singles will also get you a customizable magnetic palette to stash ‘em in. ColourPop is known for its ability to sell out its limited-edition launches in mere minutes, which makes the fact that these babies are joining the permanent lineup all the more exciting. Prayer hands. That said, you’ll still want to be one of the first to snag them when they hit the website on Friday at 1 p.m. EST, so you can fill your cart with however many of the singles your heart desires. On your mark, get set...