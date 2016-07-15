PSA: I've finally found a liquid lipstick perfect for those who hate the dry feeling of a traditional formula, but crave all-day color — and it's only $6! You heard right: Long gone are the days of crusty or flaky long-wear lipstick, because ColourPop has introduced a highly pigmented option that stays bright and comfortable all day. How do I know? I tested it for a whopping nine hours and filmed the highlights, above. Here's what I learned.
Unlike the brand's original cult lippie or its newer matte bullet — which both dry down to a super-matte, budge-proof, and oft-drying finish — this new formula remains creamy on the lips from your morning coffee all the way to your evening nightcap.
Despite the multiple doughnut holes, (large) piece of cake, and takeout sushi that I devoured during this nine-hour workday, this lipstick passed my test. The only downside I found during my experiment? It doesn't set to a completely budge-proof finish, meaning that the slightly more creamy texture might leave marks on your mugs and potential lovers. That being said, if you're looking for an opaque liquid lipstick that won't have you reaching for balm all day, you've found the one.
Don't believe me? Check out the video above to see exactly how this lippie wore, and follow us on Snapchat Discover for more videos like this.
ColourPop Ultra Satin Lip in London Fog, $6, available at ColourPop.
