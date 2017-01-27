Update: We finally got a sneak peek at the new Alexis Ren x ColourPop lineup — and get ready, because it is all so dreamy. Included will be a $15 powder bronzer/highlighter duo to leave skin looking sun-kissed, three $6 Blotted Lip shades — in a sheer red, pinky nude, and orange-red — along with an Ultra Matte Satin Lip in peach and Ultra Matte Lip in a red-orange for the same price. Take a peek at the swoon-worthy launches below, then set your calendars for February 3, when it drops.
This story was originally published on January 24, 2017.
Alexis Ren has stolen the hearts of her seven million-plus Instagram followers with her killer abs, Cali-girl style, and whirlwind adventures across the world. Haven't heard of the 20-year-old model before? That's about to change. She's poised to make 2017 her biggest year, starting with a collab with one of our favorite brands: ColourPop. While Ren has worked with a number of fashion brands
in the past year, this is her first foray into beauty. And it's no small one.
ColourPop is no stranger to cool collaborations. Remember both Karrueche Tran lines and the major Hello Kitty collab? The internet went crazy for those, so we’re betting this pairing will be an surefire win. She announced the partnership a few days ago on Instagram (of course) and has only given us two tiny peeks into the collection. Is that a power lipstick, glowing bronzer, and golden highlighter we spy? We can only hope.
The launch date has yet to be announced, so we'll be stalking social media for you and reporting back as soon as we hear more.
