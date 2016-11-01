The ColourPop X Hello Kitty Collab Just Dropped — & It's So Good

Update: Cat lovers, get set: The ColourPop and Hello Kitty collection has officially hit virtual shelves — just in time for the iconic cat's 42nd birthday. We got our hands on some of the first samples of the line's shadows, glosses, lipsticks, and more, and let this be known: The pigment payoff of each is purrr-fection. Peep the video below for a closer look at the limited-edition products, then head over to ColourPop's website to snag your own.
This article was originally published on October 20, 2016.
Stop everything, because ColourPop is collaborating with Hello Kitty for a beauty collection — and our inner 13-year-olds are giddy with joy. Really, though, Hello Kitty is adorable and we'll love it at any age — especially when the brand is partnering with ColourPop, which continues to deliver high-quality beauty products at affordable prices.
What's even better: The line will be its most expansive to date. It will include eyeshadow singles and sets, lip colors, and face kits, all between $5 and $42. Of course, the kit is the best buy: Expect three shadows, blush, and highlighter, as well as the company's signature Ultra Matte Lipstick and a lip gloss, all inspired by Hello Kitty herself.
The collection is set to launch November 1 and will be discontinued on February 1. Now, this isn't ColourPop's first collaboration rodeo. In the past, the company has paired with celebs like Karrueche Tran and Jaime King — and even YouTube vlogger Kathleen Lights — among others. On top of all that, the L.A.-based company has a stable relationship with Kylie Cosmetics (no big deal, right?).
However, this is the first time ColourPop has joined forces with a lifestyle brand, and Hello Kitty seems like the ideal partner. After all, CP's devotion to a playful attitude and pigment-heavy products — let's not forget about those tie-dye eyeshadows that sold out immediately — will no doubt pair perfectly with the cult cat.
We'll leave you with this: If history has taught us anything, it's that ColourPop products sell out fast — so be prepared on November 1. Hello, calendar reminder!
Advertisement