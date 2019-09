The ColourPop X Hello Kitty Collab Just Dropped — & It's So Good

This article was originally published on October 20, 2016.Stop everything, because ColourPop is collaborating with Hello Kitty for a beauty collection — and our inner 13-year-olds are giddy with joy. Really, though, Hello Kitty is adorable and we'll love it at any age — especially when the brand is partnering with ColourPop, which continues to deliver high-quality beauty products at affordable prices What's even better: The line will be its most expansive to date. It will include eyeshadow singles and sets, lip colors, and face kits, all between $5 and $42. Of course, the kit is the best buy: Expect three shadows, blush, and highlighter, as well as the company's signature Ultra Matte Lipstick and a lip gloss, all inspired by Hello Kitty herself.The collection is set to launch November 1 and will be discontinued on February 1. Now, this isn't ColourPop's first collaboration rodeo. In the past, the company has paired with celebs like Karrueche Tran and Jaime King — and even YouTube vlogger Kathleen Lights — among others. On top of all that, the L.A.-based company has a stable relationship with Kylie Cosmetics (no big deal, right?).However, this is the first time ColourPop has joined forces with a lifestyle brand, and Hello Kitty seems like the ideal partner. After all, CP's devotion to a playful attitude and pigment-heavy products — let's not forget about those tie-dye eyeshadows that sold out immediately — will no doubt pair perfectly with the cult cat.We'll leave you with this: If history has taught us anything, it's that ColourPop products sell out fast — so be prepared on November 1. Hello, calendar reminder!