Everything In This ColourPop Collab Is Under $7 — & It's SO Good

In the two short years since ColourPop's launch, the L.A.-based cosmetic powerhouse has managed to become one of the most popular (and elusive) makeup brands in the U.S. That's thanks, in part, to the company's ability to churn out on-trend, long-lasting formulas and internet-breaking collaborations, all at ridiculously affordable prices. Oh, and there's that small thing about the brand's relationship with Kylie Jenner.
Well, it's time to brace yourself yet again, because the newest ColourPop collaboration is one you might already love. That's right, it's bringing back actor and model Karrueche Tran for round two.
Kaepop, a line curated by Tran, launched in January with a 13-piece collection. In case you slept on the launch, it consisted of a highlighter, bronzer, blush, four eyeshadows, three lipliners, and three liquid lipsticks. Tran's goal? To create a range that would suit a variety of skin tones, so she focused on formulating wearable neutrals. Fun fact: Even King Kylie snapchatted her seal of approval.
This month, ColourPop will welcome four new shades created by Tran — and this time the collection is all about lips. The new shades include three glosses, named Lychee Me, Fudg'd, and Stain, that match her existing Chi, Kae, and Rooch Ultra Matte Lips and lipliners. Tran also created a bold red matte liquid lipstick, Saigon, to round out her collection.
If Kaepop's first collection is any indication, we can expect a buying frenzy to ensue when the line drops on August 25 at 1 p.m. EST. Translation: Mark your calendars, because these babies will go FAST. In the meantime, check out each of the new Kaepop shades in the slides ahead.
