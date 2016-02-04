Everything In Karrueche Tran's Makeup Line Will Cost Less Than $10

The name might register as the ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown, but Karrueche Tran is so much more than the drama between she and her former beau. The 27-year-old currently co-stars in The Bay, an Emmy Award-winning web series, and is also signed to Wilhelmina Models. But the latest deal the young up-and-comer has inked may be our favorite: KaePop, a collaboration with the cult-favorite brand ColourPop.
The company's liquid matte lipsticks have already given Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit some healthy competition — thanks to the similar formula and lower price point — and now, the brand has teamed up with Tran for a collection of neutral hues. "The colors that I chose are everyday, natural tones," she told Elle. "The shades look great on any skin color."
Excited? Well, sit tight, because we haven't even gotten to the best part: Everything in the line is ridiculously affordable. In fact, the highest clocks in at $8 — and you can score the entire collection for $72. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Environmental Media Association, for which Tran is a board member.
Ahead, you can find all of the products in the line for your viewing pleasure. And if you need any more convincing, Kylie Jenner Snapchatted her seal of approval of the collection. So get KaePop while it's hot — and still available.
