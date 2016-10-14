Kylie Jenner Finally Confirmed Those ColourPop Rumors



John adds that this is where the customer benefits. "We don’t have to sit there and plan out our product calendar 12 months [ahead] and tie that into a retailer," he says. "There is no way we could have gone from 31 shades to over 400 in two years if we were working in a traditional retail model."



"We produce and make everything under this roof," Laura says, "from the package production to the formula, to the R & D, product development, marketing...so we have the ability to bring new ideas and concepts to market very quickly."



Factor in well-maintained relationships with beauty vloggers and bloggers, regular product giveaways, and rock-bottom pricing (if you haven't already gathered by now, ColourPop is basically just asking us what we want, then wholesaling it to us), and you have a million-dollar idea that has caught on like wildfire. And just like that, ColourPop, Seed's first brand, was a runaway success.



Of course, where there's buzz, there are rumors. The mystery of "Who is ColourPop?" that came with the brand's popularity, however, wasn't intentional. "It isn’t about Laura and I, it’s about the end consumer," John explains. "We are by no means trying to be the face of ColourPop — we’re really trying to allow the products, the value, the great innovation, and the speed to speak for [themselves]."